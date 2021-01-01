Afcon Qualifiers: Mulee reacts after first session with Harambee Stars

The Kenya coach was happy with what he saw from his players in their first training session together on Monday

Harambee Stars coach Jacob 'Ghost' Mulee is impressed with the spirit shown by the local players in the non-residential training camp ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Egypt.

The East Africans will be welcoming the Pharaohs at Kasarani Stadium on February 22 hoping to get a positive outcome to keep alive their faint hopes of making it to Cameroon.

The tactician is optimistic about getting good results in the aforementioned game since the players in camp are already promising.

"We had a session just to gauge the players, especially the new call-ups to see what they have, it went well," Mulee told Goal.

"On Tuesday we will have a double session before the players break and go back to their clubs.

"I am impressed already; a lot of players have speed on the ball. The spirit is also good, you can see and feel it.

"If we continue like this, by the time we hit the fourth week, I think we will have a good team that we can pick from the local boys and combine them with abroad-based players we will be calling.

"It gives you a good feeling that we will probably have a good match [against Egypt]."

The Stars are in Group G alongside Comoros, Egypt and Togo. They have so far managed to get three points from the four games played. They started their campaign with a 1-1 draw away to Egypt before registering the same against the Sparrowhawks in Nairobi.

They hosted Les Coelacantes in Nairobi and settled for a 1-1 draw before falling 2-1 away in Moroni.

Kenya’s Provisional Squad:

Goalkeepers: Brian Bwire (Kariobangi Sharks), James Saruni (Ulinzi Stars), Joseph Okoth (KCB), Peter Odhiambo (Wazito)

Article continues below

Defenders: Johnstone Omurwa (Wazito), Michael Kibwage (Sofapaka), Samuel Olwande (Kariobangi Sharks), Nahashon Alambi (KCB), Bonface Onyango (Kariobangi Sharks), David Owino (KCB), Daniel Sakari (Kariobangi Sharks), Baraka Badi (KCB)

Midfielders: Lawrence Juma (Sofapaka), Kenneth Muguna (Gor Mahia), Collins Shichenje (AFC Leopards), Micheal Mutinda (KCB), Musa Masika (Wazito), John Macharia (Gor Mahia), Reagan Otieno (KCB), James Mazembe (Kariobangi Sharks), Oliver Maloba (Nairobi City Stars), Bonface Muchiri (Tusker), Kevin Kimani (Wazito), Abdalla Hassan (Bandari)

Forwards: Erick Kapaito (Kariobangi Sharks), Elvis Rupia (AFC Leopards), Henry Meja (Tusker), Benson Omalla (Gor Mahia).