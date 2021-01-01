Afcon Qualifiers: 'Mulee is super brave to leave out important Kenya players vs Egypt' - Okoth

The Harambee Stars will host the Pharaohs on Thursday and the former forward believes it is a massive opportunity for new players to shine

Former Sofapaka striker Ronald Okoth believes Harambee Stars coach Jacob 'Ghost' Mulee is super brave after leaving out influential players for their forthcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Kenya will host Egypt on Thursday, March 25 before playing Togo four days later. In his squad for the two games, the veteran tactician opted to leave out captain Victor Wanyama, Johanna Omolo, Eric Johanna, Brian Mandela, and Ayub Timbe.

The 32-year-old believes this is a good opportunity for other players to show their potential for the team and cement their places.

"Coach Mulee must be super brave to leave out some important and experienced players from his Harambee Stars provisional squad for our upcoming [Afcon] qualifiers," Okoth tweeted.

"A tough call for any manager. A baptism of fire and an opportunity of a lifetime for the ones called in to replace them."

The new faces in the team include goalkeeper Joseph Okoth, defenders Nahashon Alembi, and Harun Mwale. Midfielders Kevin Simiyu and Danson Chetambe have also been given an opportunity with strikers Elvis Rupia and Erick Kapaito making the list as well.

Meanwhile, Kenya received a major boost on Monday with Michael Olunga's arrival.

The Al Duhail striker joined his international teammates for the first time in more than a year since he was absent when the Harambee Stars took on Comoros in November and dropped key points.

Olunga could not travel for the double-header against the Islanders since there were strict travel restrictions that were implemented due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Kenya's provisional squad:

Goalkeepers: Ian Otieno (Zesco United, Zambia), James Saruni (Ulinzi Stars, Kenya), Joseph Okoth (KCB, Kenya)

Defenders: Joseph Okumu (IF Elfsborg, Sweden), Eric Ouma (AIK, Sweden), Joash Onyango (Simba, Tanzania), Johnstone Omurwa (Wazito, Kenya), Nahashon Alembi (KCB, Kenya), Harun Mwale (Ulinzi Stars, Kenya), Daniel Sakari (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya), Baraka Badi (KCB, Kenya)

Midfielders: Anthony Akumu (Kaizer Chiefs), Duke Abuya (Nkana, Zambia), Cliff Nyakeya (Masr, Egypt), Duncan Otieno (Lusaka Warriors, Zambia), Lawrence Juma (Sofapaka, Kenya), Kenneth Muguna (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Kevin Simiyu (Nzoia Sugar, Kenya), Danson Chetambe (Bandari, Kenya), James Mazembe (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya), David Owino (KCB, Kenya), Kevin Kimani (Wazito, Kenya), Boniface Muchiri (Tusker, Kenya), Abdalla Hassan (Bandari, Kenya)

Forwards: Michael Olunga (Al-Duhail, Qatar), Masoud Juma (Difaa Hassani El Jadidi, Morocco), Erick Kapaito (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya), Elvis Rupia (AFC Leopards)