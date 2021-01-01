Afcon Qualifiers: Muguna ruled out, Senaji recalled for Kenya vs Togo clash

The injured K’Ogalo star has been left behind as Harambee Stars leave for Lome to play their final group fixture on Monday

Kenya midfielder Kenneth Muguna has been ruled out of the final Africa Cup of Nations qualifying group match against Togo on Monday.

Harambee Stars will conclude their Group G fixtures with the away match in Lome but they have suffered a huge blow after the Gor Mahia midfielder, who was among the star players when they played against Egypt in the 1-1 draw on Thursday, has been ruled out after picking an injury in the clash at Kasarani Stadium.

Kenya coach Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee has confirmed to Goal Muguna will not travel for the match and has since been replaced by AFC Leopards' youngster Clyde Senaji while defender Johnstone Omurwa will also automatically miss out owing to the red card he picked against the Pharaohs.

“Well I think we will have a few changes to the starting XI because of several factors, Kenneth [Muguna] is out injured then we don’t have Johnstone [Omurwa] because he got a red card in the game against Egypt,” Mulee told Goal on Saturday.

"So those are two obvious changes we are going to make to the team and see what happens in that game. We have also recalled Clyde [Senaji] of AFC Leopards to cover for Muguna, we cannot travel a man less hence the decision to have the player back in the squad for the Togo trip.”

Kenya were also forced to do a change one day before they took on Egypt after Gor Mahia midfielder Clifton Miheso was drafted into the squad following an injury suffered by Erick Kapaito of Kariobangi Sharks.

Muguna will definitely be missed for Kenya as he partnered the midfield well with Lawrence Juma of Sofapaka as Kenya snatched a draw from the visiting Pharaohs.

The draw ended the Harambee Stars' slim chances of making it to a second straight Afcon finals, to be held in Cameroon, as a goal from Mohamed Magdy ensured the Pharaohs joined Comoros as the teams to qualify from Group G.

Abdallah Hassan scored the goal that ensured Egypt and Kenya drew again even though the Harambee Stars were reduced to 10 men after defender Johnstone Omurwa was red-carded in the 78th minute.

Kenya will leave for Lome, Togo on Saturday and will have a feel of the field of play later in the day as they wrap up their final Group G match.