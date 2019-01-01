Afcon Qualifiers: Kimanzi confident Kenya will start on the right foot vs Egypt

The coach speaks during a residential training session at Nyayo Stadium, before they fly to Cairo for the first qualifier against the Pharaohs

Harambee Stars head coach Francis Kimanzi is confident they will start their African Cup of Nations qualification journey with successful trip to North Africa.

will face on November 11 in Cairo in the first Group G match of the qualifying series, and Kimanzi says an early victory will be very important.

The Harambee Stars will then face Togo on November 18 in Nairobi.

“At this level, every team we face is a good side, so we have to be equally well prepared and I am confident that we will start off on the right footing,” Kimanzi told the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) website.

Most of the local-based players have already reported to camp with Eric Ouma and Joseph Okumu, who play in , the first foreign-based players to arrive.

“I first want to thank our clubs for releasing players to join us in training despite the international window not having been opened yet,” added the coach.

“We have started off with the local-based players so as to build momentum in time for our matches against and Togo.”

Harambee Stars squad:

Goalkeepers: Patrick Matasi (St. George SC, Ethiopia), Timothy Odhiambo ( , Kenya), Ian Otieno (Red Arrows, Zambia)

Defenders: Johnstone Omurwa (Wazito, Kenya), Harun Shakava (Nkana, Zambia), Joash Onyango ( , Kenya), Daniel Sakari ( , Kenya), Hillary Wandera ( , Kenya), Erick Ouma (Vasalunds IF, Sweden), Joseph Okumu (IF Elfsborg, Sweden), Samuel Olwande (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya),

Midfielders: Teddy Akumu (Zesco United, Zambia), Johanna Omollo (Cercle Brugge, ), Kenneth Muguna (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Ayub Timbe (Beijing Renhe, ), Victor Wanyama ( Hotspurs, ), Boniface Muchiri (Tusker, Kenya), Lawrence Juma (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Cliff Nyakeya (FC Masr, Egypt), Erick Johanna Omondi (IF Brommapojkarma, Sweden), Whyvone Isuza (AFC , Kenya),

Forwards: Michael Olunga (Kashiwa Reysol, ), Jesse Were (Zesco United, Zambia), John Avire ( , Kenya), John Mark Makwatta (AFC Leopards, Kenya).