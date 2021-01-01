Afcon Qualifiers: Have local-based players made their case for Harambee Stars?

Six FKF-Premier League players were involved as Kenya played Egypt in a 1-1 draw at Kasarani Stadium on Thursday

"Coach Jacob 'Ghost' Mulee must be super brave to leave out some important and experienced players from his Harambee Stars provisional squad for our upcoming [Afcon] qualifiers. A tough call for any manager. A baptism of fire and an opportunity of a lifetime for the ones called in to replace them."

Those were the sentiments of former Sofapaka striker Ronald Okoth after the Kenya squad was made public. Victor Wanyama, Ayub Timbe, Cliff Nyakeya, Erick Johana, Johanna Omolo, Patrick Matasi, and Brian Mandela were left out.

Daniel Sakari, Johnstone Omurwa, Kenneth Muguna, Lawrence Juma, Abdallah Hassan, James Saruni, Nahashon Alembi, Harun Mwale, Kelvin Kimani, Clifton Miheso, James Mazembe, Elvis Rupia, and Kelvin Simiyu were the names from the Football Kenya Federation Premier League who had a chance to show their potential.

Sakari, Omurwa, Muguna, Juma, and Hassan started the match with Alembi coming in later on in the 1-1 draw against Egypt.

Was it baptism of fire for the debutants?

At the back, the absence of Joseph Okumu gave Omurwa an opportunity to start alongside Simba SC defender Joash Onyango. Debutant Daniel Sakari started at right-back.

"I did not expect to have an easy evening against one of the best teams in the continent," Omurwa told Goal afterward.

"'Marcelo' [Erick Ouma] and Onyango have played in that top-level before, but Sakari and I were tasting the waters for the first time. Onyango guided me well and when I told him anything, he did not ignore me because he was my senior and more experienced. It was the same case with 'Marcelo' and Sakari.

"It made our job easier."

Bandari winger Abdallah Hassan was also on target in his Afcon qualifier debut and all he went on to ask for is support from the fans as he made his intentions for Harambee Stars clear.

"The goal [against Egypt] has motivated me a lot and my teammates at Bandari," the winger stated. "Because we are now out of Afcon, my target is to help Harambee Stars qualify for the World Cup.

"We played very well against Egypt. We want to complete that performance with a win over Togo. Our fans should continue supporting us because there are better things ahead.

"My target in the match was to give my best and help my team win. Scoring is the least thing that came to my mind. I am happy I used the chance well when it came my way.

"I am very happy about the goal because Egypt are a big team and it was the first Afcon qualifiers match that I started. It is a goal that I will always remember."

Was 'Ghost' Mulee impressed with the local-based players he gave a chance?

"I can say I am happy with mostly the local players who got their debut on the highest level, someone like Dan [Sakari] playing his first time, Abdallah [Hassan] playing in a big game like this one and they did not show any stage fright," the tactician told Goal.

"So I would say it is a good beginning for the local-based players and they need to believe in themselves that they can do it.

"I said previously the Kenyan league is very competitive, and when you look at how people like Johnstone [Omurwa] also played in their first debut at senior level, it gives you hope, hope also to the local players that it is not impossible to be in the national team and perform."

What caught the attention of other coaches?

The pressure was in midfield to see how the likes of Kenneth Muguna and Lawrence Juma will perform in the absence of Wanyama, Omolo, and Johana.

"They exceeded our anticipation; they proved they have a case when it comes to the national team and all they need is a chance," Vihiga United coach Sammy Okoth told Goal.

"It was hard to tell who is playing abroad and who is playing in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League. They were confident on the ball, and the individual output was also on point.

"The teamwork was also amazing."

Where does the game against Egypt put the local-based players?

"Kenya has massive talent and what some players lack is a stage to prove they have what it takes to help Kenya perform," AFC Leopards Charles Okwemba told Goal.

"After the Egypt game, expect more local-based players to be given chances with Harambee Stars. Everybody started somewhere, and the more they get involved, the more they will gain experience which will be beneficial to the country."

It is interesting to see how the local-based players will cope with pressure to deliver in forthcoming assignments.