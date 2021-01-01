Afcon Qualifiers: Egypt game will 'gauge Kenya quality' - Mulee

Harambee Stars will host the Pharaohs aiming at collecting maximum points in Nairobi

Harambee Stars head coach Jacob 'Ghost' Mulee believes the match against Egypt will gauge where the team has reached in terms of football.

The East African nation will be welcoming the seven-time champions at Kasarani Stadium in Group G of their Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers on Thursday night knowing a win will be vital to keep alive their slim hopes of making it to Cameroon.

While the tactician conceded it is a massive game, he has insisted his charges will give their best to ensure they get a positive outcome in regulation time.

"Everybody is ready; every game has its own merits and I think this is a big and good game as well to judge where we are as Kenyans in our football," Mulee told Goal on Thursday.

"We believe if we get a positive result it will bring us into contention for the Afcon place and we might qualify if [other teams falter in their remaining matches]. We will do our best in the 90 minutes to see if we can come back in the picture and God-willing, maybe our last game against Togo [would seal our place in the finals]."

As it stands, the Pharaohs are top of the group with eight points, alongside Comoros who are second with the same number of points but with an inferior goal difference.

Kenya are third with three points, while Togo are at the bottom of the table with a point.

While the East African outfit will play Togo away in Lome in their final group game, the Pharaohs will be at home against Comoros. The top two teams will play in the finals in Cameroon.

Kenya's provisional squad:

Goalkeepers: Ian Otieno (Zesco United, Zambia), James Saruni (Ulinzi Stars, Kenya), Joseph Okoth (KCB, Kenya)

Article continues below

Defenders: Joseph Okumu (IF Elfsborg, Sweden), Eric Ouma (AIK, Sweden), Joash Onyango (Simba, Tanzania), Johnstone Omurwa (Wazito, Kenya), Nahashon Alembi (KCB, Kenya), Harun Mwale (Ulinzi Stars, Kenya), Daniel Sakari (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya), Baraka Badi (KCB, Kenya)

Midfielders: Anthony Akumu (Kaizer Chiefs), Duke Abuya (Nkana, Zambia), Cliff Nyakeya (Masr, Egypt), Duncan Otieno (Lusaka Warriors, Zambia), Lawrence Juma (Sofapaka, Kenya), Kenneth Muguna (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Kevin Simiyu (Nzoia Sugar, Kenya), Danson Chetambe (Bandari, Kenya), James Mazembe (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya), David Owino (KCB, Kenya), Kevin Kimani (Wazito, Kenya), Boniface Muchiri (Tusker, Kenya), Abdalla Hassan (Bandari, Kenya)

Forwards: Michael Olunga (Al-Duhail, Qatar), Masoud Juma (Difaa Hassani El Jadidi, Morocco), Clifton Miheso (Gor Mahia), Elvis Rupia (AFC Leopards)