Afcon Qualifiers: Boost for Kenya as Olunga arrives for Egypt, Togo duties

The Harambe Star did not feature in the previous two qualifiers, where the team ended up losing out on critical points on the road

Head coach Jacob 'Ghost' Mulee and the Harambee Stars have received a major boost for their African Cup of Nations qualifiers against Egypt and Togo with Michael Olunga's arrival.

The Al Duhail striker has joined his international teammates for the first time in more than a year since he was absent when the Harambee Stars took on Comoros in November and dropped key points.

Olunga could not travel for the double-header against the Islanders since there were strict travel restrictions that were implemented due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He found himself in a tough situation since they were put under isolation when six members of his former team, Kashiwa Reysol contracted, the virus.

With his absence, Mulee had to field Masoud Juma who scored to hand Kenya a draw at home against Comoros.

Juma and Olunga were called up by the coach for the two qualifiers and that means they will have to fight for places with Elvis Rupia of AFC Leopards and Kariobangi Sharks' Erick Kapaito.

Kapaito and Rupia are in good form as they are the first and the second on the Premier League's top scorers' chart, with 14 and 11 goals, respectively.

Zesco United's Ian Otieno, Duke Abuya of Nkana, Duncan Otieno of Lusaka Dynamos and Cliff Nyakeya of FC Masr have also arrived ahead of the March 25 encounter against the Pharaohs.

Joseph Okumu of IF Elfsborg, Kaizer Chiefs' Anthony Akumu, Eric Ouma of AIK, and Joash Onyango of Simba SC are expected to arrive later.

Given the fact that Kenya dropped four crucial points against Comoros, wins against the African giants and the Sparrowhawks of Togo will be critical in their pursuit of a back-to-back Afcon ticket.

Captain Victor Wanyama, Eric Johanna, and Johanna Omollo were dropped as Mulee preferred a midfield dominated by local stars. Ayub Timbe, who recently completed a move to Vissel Kobe of Japan, was also overlooked.

Kenya's provisional squad:

Goalkeepers: Ian Otieno (Zesco United, Zambia), James Saruni (Ulinzi Stars, Kenya), Joseph Okoth (KCB, Kenya)

Defenders: Joseph Okumu (IF Elfsborg, Sweden), Eric Ouma (AIK, Sweden), Joash Onyango (Simba, Tanzania), Johnstone Omurwa (Wazito, Kenya), Nahashon Alembi (KCB, Kenya), Harun Mwale (Ulinzi Stars, Kenya), Daniel Sakari (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya), Baraka Badi (KCB, Kenya)

Midfielders: Anthony Akumu (Kaizer Chiefs), Duke Abuya (Nkana, Zambia), Cliff Nyakeya (Masr, Egypt), Duncan Otieno (Lusaka Warriors, Zambia), Lawrence Juma (Sofapaka, Kenya), Kenneth Muguna (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Kevin Simiyu (Nzoia Sugar, Kenya), Danson Chetambe (Bandari, Kenya), James Mazembe (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya), David Owino (KCB, Kenya), Kevin Kimani (Wazito, Kenya), Boniface Muchiri (Tusker, Kenya), Abdalla Hassan (Bandari, Kenya)

Forwards: Michael Olunga (Al-Duhail, Qatar), Masoud Juma (Difaa Hassani El Jadidi, Morocco), Erick Kapaito (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya), Elvis Rupia (AFC Leopards)