Afcon Qualifier: Olunga reveals how Mulee's advice for Harambee Stars worked against Togo

The striker stated the coach wanted the players to avoid conceding early in the game as they had done against the Pharaohs

Kenya striker Michael Olunga has revealed Jacob 'Ghost' Mulee's advice that helped Harambee Stars defeat Togo in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Monday.

Harambee Stars picked a 2-1 win in Lome to end the qualifiers on a high note and the Al Duhail centre-forward has stated Mulee insisted on the need to avoid conceding early.

When Kenya hosted and drew against Egypt 1-1, the East African side had conceded in the second minute.

"The coach was clear that we must make sure we do not concede early as we did against Egypt. We ended up scoring first and that ensured we won the match in the end," Olunga told Goal.



"Any time one goes for an away game, it requires high-level tactics especially given that the opponent will enjoy the home advantage. That partly explains why we played better against Egypt.

"Playing away from home demands that you respect the opponent because he is playing at his own turf. The best way to face an opponent away is to make sure you do not concede first."

The former Gor Mahia striker was not part of the team that faced Togo but he was impressed by how his teammates did the job.

"Of course, I am gutted because I could not represent my country but the most important thing is that the team collected the three points and we won a game away from home," he added.

"The result showed the quality of the team, a team that is composed majorly of local players and I believe everyone gave a good account of themselves. That was the best way to finish our group and I hope most of them will be considered in the future assignments."

To the former Thika United and Tusker star, the win against Togo will act as a boost for their confidence ahead of the World Cup qualifiers that will begin mid-2021.

"Finishing with a win against Togo makes me believe that it gave everyone confidence before the next [World Cup qualifiers] games. We also displayed a good game against Egypt but we were unlucky not to win.

Article continues below

"I also believe the competition in the team is very stiff and that everyone is up to the task."

Kenya are in a World Cup qualifier group that has Mali, Rwanda and Uganda. Before facing Togo, Harambee Stars had already failed to book a ticket for the Cameroon finals after the draw against the Pharaohs in Nairobi.

Egypt and Comoros qualified from Group G while Kenya finished third and Togo remained rock bottom.

