Afcon Qualifier: 'No spectators for Kenya against Egypt' - Mohammed

Harambee Stars will be aiming at getting maximum points to revive their chances of making it to Cameroon

The Ministry of Sports has insisted no fans will be allowed into Kasarani Stadium to watch Harambee Stars take on Egypt in the Africa Cup of Nations Group G qualifier at 7 pm EAT.

The East Africans will be coming into the match hoping to collect maximum points to stand a chance of making it to Cameroon. The first round in Alexandria ended 1-1. Some fans felt it was vital for them to be allowed access to the venue to cheer the home team but it will not be the case owing to Covid-19

"The Kenyan public is reminded that the resumption of sports guidelines and Ministry of Health safety protocols provide that only the players, official team handlers, assigned security and match officials shall be allowed into the stadium," read a letter from the Sports Ministry signed by the Cabinet Secretary Ambassador Amina Mohammed and obtained by Goal.

"No spectators will be allowed into the stadium. Kenyans are encouraged to cheer and support our national team from the comfort of their homes. We must all continue to do our part to contain the spread of the coronavirus."

As it stands, the Pharaohs are top of the group with eight points, alongside Comoros who are second with the same number of points but with an inferior goal difference.

Kenya are third with three points, while Togo are at the bottom of the table with a point.

While the East African outfit will play Togo away in Lome in their final group game, the Pharaohs will be at home against Comoros. The top two teams will play in the finals in Cameroon.

Kenya's provisional squad:

Goalkeepers: Ian Otieno (Zesco United, Zambia), James Saruni (Ulinzi Stars, Kenya), Joseph Okoth (KCB, Kenya)

Defenders: Joseph Okumu (IF Elfsborg, Sweden), Eric Ouma (AIK, Sweden), Joash Onyango (Simba, Tanzania), Johnstone Omurwa (Wazito, Kenya), Nahashon Alembi (KCB, Kenya), Harun Mwale (Ulinzi Stars, Kenya), Daniel Sakari (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya), Baraka Badi (KCB, Kenya)

Midfielders: Anthony Akumu (Kaizer Chiefs), Duke Abuya (Nkana, Zambia), Cliff Nyakeya (Masr, Egypt), Duncan Otieno (Lusaka Warriors, Zambia), Lawrence Juma (Sofapaka, Kenya), Kenneth Muguna (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Kevin Simiyu (Nzoia Sugar, Kenya), Danson Chetambe (Bandari, Kenya), James Mazembe (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya), David Owino (KCB, Kenya), Kevin Kimani (Wazito, Kenya), Boniface Muchiri (Tusker, Kenya), Abdalla Hassan (Bandari, Kenya)

Forwards: Michael Olunga (Al-Duhail, Qatar), Masoud Juma (Difaa Hassani El Jadidi, Morocco), Clifton Miheso (Gor Mahia), Elvis Rupia (AFC Leopards)