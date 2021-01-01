Afcon Qualifier: Kenya will beat Togo for the coach and fans – Otieno

The Zambian-based custodian promises a win for Kenyan fans when they play their final group game against the Sparrowhawks

Kenya goalkeeper Ian Otieno has promised to deliver a win for the country and their coach when they face Togo in their final match of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers on Monday.

The Harambee Stars arrived safely in Lome on Sunday in readiness for the match against the Sparrowhawks and will have a feel of the venue of the match - at the Stade de Kegue - ahead of their Group G encounter.

Kenya have already missed out on a second straight Afcon finals appearance after they failed to beat Egypt at home on Thursday, managing to come from a goal down to secure a 1-1 draw.

And with nothing at stake against Togo, Otieno, who plays for Zesco United of Zambia, has said they will approach the game with a lot of care and their main ambition is to make sure they win it for their head coach Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee and the Kenyan fans.

“We will not approach the game against Togo casually because we know the importance of the game, this is Africa and anything can happen so we are going to take this game very seriously,” Otieno told Goal on Sunday.

“Apart from that, we also need to win this game for the coach and for the federation and we can only ask the fans to be patient with us, this is a new team, it is a young team we are going to give our best and wherever they are their support is very important.”

Kenya will, however, miss the services of midfielder Anthony Akumu, who was not included in the 25-man travelling squad alongside Kenneth Muguna and suspended Johnstone Omurwa.

Goal understands Akumu, who features for Kaizer Chiefs in South Africa, was left behind to sort out family issues, while Muguna picked up an injury against the Pharaohs and was replaced by AFC Leopards utility player Clyde Senaji.

Kenya squad; Goalkeepers: Ian Otieno, James Saruni, Joseph Okoth.

Defenders: Daniel Sakari, Eric Ouma, Clyde Senaji, Joash Onyango, Nahashon Alembi, Baraka Badi, Harun Mwale.

Midfielders: Duke Abuya, Lawrence Juma, Cliff Nyakeya, Nahashon Alembi, Abdallah Hassan, Cliffton Miheso, Duncan Otieno, Kevin Kimani, James Mazembe, Kevin Simiyu, David Owino.

Forwards: Masud Juma, Michael Olunga, and Elvis Rupia.