Afcon Qualifier: Kenya coach Mulee underlines importance of clash against Togo

The tactician insists it is important for the team to put in a good performance and end their campaign on a high

Harambee Stars coach Jacob 'Ghost' Mulee insists their Africa Cup of Nations Group G qualifier away to Togo is important despite having no impact on qualification, after Egypt and Comoros clinched their tickets for Cameroon.

The two teams will meet on Monday at Kegue Stadium in Lome with the hosts needing a win to finish above the East African side in the group. However, the tactician believes his charges have prepared well to ensure that does not happen again.

"We have prepared well to play Togo, of course, they are not an easy side, we drew against them in Nairobi," Mulee told Goal ahead of the game.

"We are playing our last game [in Group G] and it is an important game which we are not thinking about losing since we want to finish the campaign in the third position.

"So we are taking the game with all the seriousness it deserves; we believe we can pick up from where we left in Nairobi [after drawing 1-1 with Egypt].

With the World Cup qualifiers around the comer, Mulee believes the game away to the Sparrowhawks gives him a head start considering several players in the squad are new.

"We will not take the game casually because every game has its own merits," the tactician continued.

"It decides where we go from here because the World Cup qualifiers are coming so it is an indication of what the future holds for us. I mean we are a new team and I believe they will be able to live up to the expectations in the game on Monday."

In the last meeting at Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi, Johanna Omolo -who is not part of the current squad scored for the then Francis Kimanzi-led Stars before Hakim Oura-Sama equalised for the visitors to ensure the spoils are shared.

Kenya squad

Goalkeepers: Ian Otieno, James Saruni, Joseph Okoth.

Defenders: Daniel Sakari, Eric Ouma, Clyde Senaji, Joash Onyango, Nahashon Alembi, Baraka Badi, Harun Mwale.

Midfielders: Duke Abuya, Lawrence Juma, Cliff Nyakeya, Nahashon Alembi, Abdallah Hassan, Cliffton Miheso, Duncan Otieno, Kevin Kimani, James Mazembe, Kevin Simiyu, David Owino.

Forwards: Masud Juma, Michael Olunga, and Elvis Rupia.