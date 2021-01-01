Afcon Qualifier: 'Egypt's early goal was blessing in disguise' - Harambee Star Omurwa

The towering defender has further promised more for the country if he gets a chance to feature in future

Kenya international Johnstone Omurwa believes the early goal Egypt scored on Thursday in the Africa Cup of Nations Group G qualifier at Kasarani was a blessing in disguise for the hosts.

Kenya, who were already under pressure after Comoros drew against Togo to qualify for the finals, found themselves in a difficult position when they conceded in the second minute.

Mohamed Magdy scored the goal that propelled Egypt to yet another Afcon finals while pushing the Harambee Stars closer to the exit door.

But the hosts managed to equalize in the 69th minute - Kenya won a corner that was delivered by Duke Abuya and Michael Olunga's shot was blocked before the ball landed in Abdallah Hassan's path, and the Bandari winger hit the roof of the net.

"We had a slow start as compared to our Egypt and it is the reason we conceded in under two minutes," Omurwa told Goal on Saturday.

"But that goal happened to be a blessing in disguise because it acted as a wake-up call to us. We reacted by increasing the tempo and went on to play a good game.

"We had to be there for each other and in the end, we managed to get a draw although we would have won the game."

The Wazito FC defender went on to take the positives from the game despite being sent off in the 75th minute for an off-the-ball incident.

"It was a learning opportunity for us; some players like me were making a debut in the Afcon qualifiers, and playing against Egypt made us learn a lot," Omurwa continued.

"I am hopeful of getting another chance soon; it is about giving your best consistently since the competition in the team is high."

Article continues below

Meanwhile, Kenneth Muguna has been ruled out of the final Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Togo on Monday.

The Harambee Stars will conclude their Group G fixtures with the away match in Lome but they have suffered a huge blow after the Gor Mahia midfielder, who was among the star players against the Pharaohs, has been ruled out after picking up an injury in the clash against the seven-time Afcon champions.

Muguna has since been replaced by AFC Leopards' youngster Clyde Senaji.