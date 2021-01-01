Afcon Qualifier: 'Beat Egypt and pocket Ksh3.5m' - FKF's Mwendwa to Harambee Stars

The federation chief has revealed the allowances that the national players will earn should they down the Pharaohs

Harambee Stars have been guaranteed Ksh3.5 million should they beat Egypt in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Thursday at Moi International Sports Complex.

Football Federation Kenya President Nick Mwendwa stated a huge chunk of the promised bonus will come from their gaming partner, Odibets. Kenya will need to win the game in order to keep their qualification dream alive while Egypt will just need a draw to book a slot in the Cameroon finals.



"The players are going to get Ksh3.5 million if they win the game. Ksh2.5 million will come from our partners Odibets while FKF will top up the remaining Ksh1 million," Mwendwa told Goal on Thursday.

"The highest we have ever given out as a motivation bonus is Ksh2 million and we have now raised the amount."

The federation chief also advised fans to follow the government and Caf regulations on the coronavirus by staying away.

"Our fans should just stay at home because of the prevailing Covid-19 issues. Let them enjoy the game at their places of comfort," he concluded.

Meanwhile, Former AFC Leopards star Francis Xavier has explained what Kenyan players, especially the goalkeepers must do in order to frustrate the African giants.

"I remember [Ian] Otieno came in when Matasi was injured away to Egypt and did a wonderful job by making decent saves to ensure the game ended 1-1, then again against Togo in the 1-1 draw," Xavier told Goal.

"It starts from the back; the goalkeeper has to be alert and ensure every defender is in a position which will limit the opponents from getting in the danger zone."

Kenya will operate without players who had been regulars before. Victor Wanyama, Ayub Timbe, Johanna Omollo and Erick Johanna were not called up but recent good form by Danson Chetambe, Lawrence Muguna and Clifton Miheso could boost Harambee Stars in an encounter they must win.

Kenya players in camp:

Goalkeepers: Ian Otieno, James Saruni, Joseph Okoth,

Defenders: Joseph Okumu, Eric Ouma, Joash Onyango, Johnstone Omurwa, Nahashon Alembi, Harun Mwale, Daniel Sakari, Baraka Badi.

Midfielders: Anthony Akumu, Cliff Nyakeya, Duncan Otieno, Lawrence Juma, Kenneth Muguna, Kevin Simiyu, Danson Chetambe, James Mazembe, David Owino, Kevin Kimani, Boniface Muchiri, Abdalla Hassan,

Forwards: Michael Olunga, Masoud Juma, Erick Kapaito, Elvis Rupia.