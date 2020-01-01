Afcon Qualifiers: Are Mulee’s Harambee Stars ready for unbeaten Comoros?

How can Kenya get the points they need in matchday three of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers?

Following Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee’s appointment as Harambee Stars head coach there were many questions about whether he still had the magic to handle the national outfit.

Part of the suspicion came given that his predecessor – Francis Kimanzi, who oversaw the last two African Cup of Nations qualifiers without losing – had established a strong team.

The distrust that some Kenyans had towards the Football Federation and Mulee’s decade-long absence from the touchline only creates further doubt.

More teams

The faith that the FKF has so far shown in the new coach, and Mulee’s insistence that he is still capable of handling the top job, will be tested on Wednesday when they meet the Comoros in Afcon qualifying.

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

Will Mulee engineer a second win against the Pacific Ocean nation, or will his reign begin with a loss that would be the second at the hands of the Comoros?

Certainly, the stakes are high, with both sides looking to take control of a qualifying group that has been opened up by 's slow start to the campaign.

Whereas Comoros visit with a win over Togo already in the bag, Kenya are yet to pick up maximum points from their last matches and that may end up giving the Islanders a great source of motivation.

Mulee will field a starting XI without Michael Olunga – who has hit the ground running in ’s top league with 23 goals – due to the coronavirus positives tests that have been confirmed at his club, Kashiwa Reysol.

Olunga’s absence is a headache that no coach would have wanted to have just days before handling such important qualifiers.

Mulee has already called up John Makwatta, who has not started in the new season yet for Zesco United, but all in all, the former top scorer is a proven goal-getter, albeit at club level.

Oscar Wamalwa, Masoud Juma, John Avire and Benson Wamalwa are the other strikers currently in camp, and Mulee will have to pick wisely as he looks to replace the immense presence of Olunga.

As Mulee sweats over Olunga’s absence, his Comoros counterpart Amir Abdou will have his main star El Fardou Ben Mohamed of available.

The 31-year-old forward scored the goal in the first-ever win for Comoros in a competitive international tie - in 2016 against Botswana - and that further suggests how lethal he could be against the Harambee Stars.

Mulee can take encouragement that he already has dependable centre-backs Joseph Okumu, Joash Onyango and assistant captain Brian Mandela all available for selection, while Victor Wanyama, Johanna Omollo and Ayub Timbe will also be key for the Stars.

Omollo scored the winner for Kenya – then under Bobby Williamson – in a May 2014 encounter at Nyayo Stadium against Comoros, as the hosts won the Afcon qualifier 1-0. In the return leg in the same month in Moroni, Timbe scored to ensure the tie ended in a 1-1 draw.

’s Wanyama also netted in a 2-2 draw against the islanders in a March 2018 meeting between the pair.

Another confidence booster for Kenya are the latest Fifa rankings, where, after picking up a victory over Zambia in an October friendly – they rose by three places and are now 103rd. Comoros – who were not active during the last Fifa break – also rose, but only by a position, and are still down in 132nd.

Mulee certainly appears to be relishing the prospect of locking horns with the minnows.

“I cannot promise the fans anything but one thing I know we are going for the three points,” ‘Ghost’ told Goal on Tuesday. “It is just another day in the office, you anticipate many things but definitely I am looking forward to the match.

“I have been in coaching for many years, and it is a driver, even if you don’t drive a car for more than a decade. If you get a car you will still drive it, and that is the same as coaching, so I don’t feel any pressure, I am ready to start well.”

Article continues below

Assessing Kenya’s overall chances of qualification, AFC ' 2008 Premier League promotion legend Francis Xavier believes the national side have a 60-percent chance of success.

“The Zambia friendly came at a time we needed it most and it helped us a great deal in our preparations because it told us where we are fitness-wise from the last time we played a match," Xavier told Goal. “We have a 60 percent chance of qualifying again from what I can see and what we have done before."

Certainly, Kenya's chances would improve dramatically if they can defeat Comoros in Kasarani on Wednesday to take control of the group.