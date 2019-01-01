Afcon: Paul Were admits Sebastien Migne picked the right Harambee Stars squad

After having a good time at AFC Leopards, Were made his way into the provisional squad comprising of 30 players

AFC winger Paul Were is relishing the prospects of making the final Harambe Stars Afcon squad.

Were, who has had a fine season with AFC Leopards, was among the 30 players selected by head coach Sebastien Migne ahead of a three-week training camp in .

The squad will be trimmed further to 26 and finally to 23, and Were has revealed his expectations before Migne selects the players he will take to for the June-July continental finals.

"All the players who have been included are strong and because the coach has picked a good team it is up to everyone there to give out their best. In te end, we will be 30 in the camp and I cannot claim that I am sure the coach will pick me," Were told Goal.

"For now my focus is on the remaing league matches and hope that I finish them on high. Thereafter I will join the Harambee Stars and try to prove myslef and see whether Migne will pick me in his final team.

is pooled in group C alongside , , and and will play all the matches at Cairo's 30 June Stadium.