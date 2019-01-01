Afcon: Nyamweya - Harambee Stars weather preparation was very different in France

Harambee Stars will face the Desert Warriors of Algeria in their Group C opener at the June 30 Stadium on Sunday

Sam Nyamweya has urged Harambee Stars to approach the (Afcon) without fear.

The Kenyan side is making a return to the competition after a 15-year absence and will face ’s Desert Warriors in the opening Group C battle.

Nyamweya, who was the former Football Federation President before Nick Mwendwa took over, now says that the team should play for the 50 million Kenyans who will be watching them at the tournament set to kick off in on Friday.

“It is a moment of pride for each and every Kenyan to watch our boys parade among Africa’s best in the competition. The boys did their level best to qualify against very trying situations, they kept their patriotism first,” Nyamweya said in a statement obtained by Goal.

“I can only encourage them to play without fear and defend our flag. They will not be playing for an individual or themselves, they will be playing for 50 million Kenyans.

“I take pride because having been the President of the Football Kenya Federation, we set the foundation that has now seen Kenya make it to the Africa Cup of Nations.

“I am also very happy that the government came in to give the team all the necessary support that they needed to qualify. This is the moment of the boys to shine and put Kenya on the world map.

“It is my hope that the weather conditions in Cairo will not affect them. The players have been camping in which has very different weather patterns with Cairo.

“While we still have serious issues with the Federation which we will tackle later, the time now is to celebrate the Harambee Stars.”

Kenya jetted into on Wednesday after a three-week training camp and have been pooled in Group C alongside Algeria, and .

The Stars will face Algeria on June 23 before a clash against neighbours Tanzania four days later, and close group duties with a match against Senegal on July 1.