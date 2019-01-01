Afcon: Nick Mwendwa satisfied with Harambee Stars' preparation as they start camp in France

Kenya will play two friendly matches while in Europe before the first Afcon test against Algeria on June 23

Football Federation President (FKF) Nick Mwendwa says he is very happy with how the team has settled in their training camp in .

The Kenyan national team arrived in Paris on Friday and have already trained twice at the French Rugby Federation facilities in Marcoussis, as they get ready for the finals to be staged in from June 21.

Mwendwa, who jetted into France on Monday, exclusively told Goal that he was satisfied with the team’s preparation thus far.

“We are happy with how the team has settled in and the preparation around the Afcon campaign,” said Mwendwa.

“We brought a lean but effective team that continues to ensure that Kenyans are not only kept abreast with what is happening here in France but most importantly, also, that the players and members of the technical bench have all they need.

“As a Federation, we continue to appeal to our fans back home to get behind the team, this even as we thank the government and our partners Betin for the critical role they have played in making this camp a reality.”

Stars have so far held six training sessions, including a Monday morning muscle activation gym session.

A total of 11 players, most of whom are locally based, travelled with the team on Friday, alongside seven technical bench officials led by coach Sebastien Migne.

The rest of the technical bench, among them assistant coach Nicolas Borriquet-Cor and goalkeeper trainer Guillaume Coffey had already checked in at the facility.

Defender Abud Omar and Ismael Gonzalez, meanwhile, linked up with the team in France on Friday, and were joined on Saturday by Christopher Mbamba, Anthony Akumu, Joseph Okumu, and David Owino.

Faruk Shikalo and John Oyemba, who were on duty in the SportPesa , for and respectively, on Sunday, will be checking into camp later on Monday.

-based Eric Johanna, Ovella Ochieng, and Eric Ouma will also link up with the team on Monday, while Victor Wanyama will check in on Tuesday.

Mwendwa jetted into France on Monday, with general secretary Robert Muthomi and head of communications and marketing Barry Otieno set to join the team later on Monday.

NEC member for Eastern Nabea Muriithi was also among the first group to leave for France.

The FKF has lined up two friendly matches, against Madagascar on June 7, 2019, in Paris and against the Democratic Republic of Congo on June 15, 2019, in Madrid.

The team will then jet out to Cairo, , on June 19, 2019, in time for the continental showpiece. Kenya will play her Group C matches at the 30 June Stadium in Cairo.

The first match will see Harambee Stars face on June 23. will be up next on June 27, before Stars conclude their group stage matches against on July 1, 2019.

Meanwhile, the Federation has taken to France 27 players, 12 members of the technical bench and eight administrators.

Afcon Provisional Squad Goalkeepers: Patrick Matasi, John Oyemba, Faruk Shikalo.

Defenders: Abud Omar, Joash Onyango, Joseph Okumu, Musa Mohammed, David Owino, Bernard Ochieng, Brian Mandela, Philemon Otieno, Eric Ouma.

Midfielders: Victor Wanyama, Anthony Akumu, Ismael Gonzalez, Ayub Timbe, Francis Kahata, Ovella Ochieng, Dennis Odhiambo, Eric Johanna, Paul Were, Cliffton Miheso, Johanna Omollo.

Forwards: John Avire, Masud Juma, Christopher Mbamba, Michael Olunga.

Technical Bench 1. Sebastien Migne (Coach) 2. Francis Kimanzi (Assistant Coach) 3. Nicolas Borriquet-Cor (Assistant Coach) 4. Guillaume Coffey (Goalkeeper Trainer) 5. Ismail Hussein (Team Manager) 6. Wycliffe Makanga (Team Doctor) 7. Olivier Henneuse (Physiotherapist) 8. Wycliffe Omom (Physiotherapist) 9. Ludovic Breuil (Osteopath) 10. Mikael Igendia (Physical Trainer) 11.

Benson Otieno (Kit Manager) 12. Samuel Thuku (Video Analyst) FKF Administration 1. Nick Mwendwa (FKF President) 2. Robert Muthomi (FKF CEO) 3. Nabea Muriithi (FKF Head of Technical & NEC Member, Eastern) 4. Barry Otieno (FKF Head of Communications & Marketing) 5. Dan Kawinzi (Logistics/ FKF Advance Team) 6. Kennedy Okaka (Communications) 7. Jairus Okari (Communications) 8. Ian Muyumba (Communications).

Yet to arrive in France include Patrick Matasi, Brian Mandela, Victor Wanyama, Ayub Timbe (Tuesday) Ovella Ochieng, Eric Johanna, Eric Ouma (Monday evening) Michael Olunga (In the course of the week).