Sports Cabinet Secretary Dr Amina Mohamed wants Harambee Stars to leave a legacy

The country's Sports Cabinet Secretary has also visited the soccer team which is camping in France for 19 days ahead of the Afcon

's Sports Cabinet Secretary Amb. Dr Amina Mohamed has challenged Harambee Stars players to make history in the (Afcon).

She met the team at their training base in , and the Minister added that she is pleased with the preparations of the Football Kenya Federation (FKF).

“We want them (players) to do their best. We want them to achieve their potential. It’s not just about winning but about giving their personal best to leave a legacy,” Mohamed told the FKF's website.

"I had a session with the players. They are very pleased with the facility, the arrangements as well as the support they are getting from the management. We are happy that it is money well spent."

The Minister also noted the need for up-to-date sporting facilities in the country.

“We have a lot to do in terms of funding federations as well as infrastructure development. My visit here is an eye-opener. I have learned a lot about what needs to be put in place for a team to have the support that it needs to participate in championships," she added.

Meanwhile, FKF President Nick Mwendwa appreciated the government's effort of helping Harambee Stars as they prepare for the June-July finals in .

“Government has not only funded us but is here with us to see what we are doing. This is to show that the support is there and we can only say thank you. We will endeavour to do even more for our national teams for as long as we have the support,” said Mwendwa.

Harambee Stars have another friendly match against DR Congo on June 15 before leaving for on June 19 ahead of the tournament's commencement.

Kenya will face , and in Group C.