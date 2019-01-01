Afcon: Matasi - Facing Mahrez and Mane motivates Harambee Stars

Kenya return to the Afcon stage after a 15-year wait, and they will play all their matches at the 30 June Stadium in Cairo

Harambee Stars goalkeeper Patrick Matasi believes will give absolutely everything to be competitive against and .

The St. George SC shot-stopper conceded just one goal in the qualifiers and ended up helping the team to a second-place finish.

Algeria, Senegal, , and Kenya make up Group C in the Afcon competition, and the custodian has been quoted by the Federation's official site saying facing top players is enough motivation.

“Against Algeria, we will come up against a Premier League winner (Riyad Mahrez). Against Senegal, we will face a winner (Sadio Mane). This is enough motivation for us to put in extra work in training."

The former AFC goalkeeper is Sebastien Migne's first choice custodian and will start in goal against Madagascar. FC's Farouk Shikalo and ' Jeff Oyemba are other custodians in the camp.

Kenya will face Madagascar in a friendly match in Paris on June 7 before playing the Democratic Republic of Congo in the second preparation match in Madrid, on June 15.

Harambee Stars will then fly to on June 19 before the Afcon's 32nd edition kicks off. The first Group C match for Kenya will be against Algeria, with Tanzania and Senegal following later.