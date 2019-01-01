Afcon: Kasaya urges Kenyans to stop negative criticism of Harambee Stars

The national team's coach and certain selected players have found themselves on the receiving end of criticism since the announcements of their squads

Former goalkeeper Wycliffe Kasaya has urged Kenyans to support Harambee Stars in the upcoming (Afcon) tournament in .

Kasaya, a seasoned Kenyan Premier League ( ) goalkeeper is concerned with the pressure on coach Sebastien Migne and his players.

"It is time that Kenyans shelve too much negative criticism on the team. Let us see positives on the team and rally behind them. This is a team that the coach picked and he has reasons why he picked it. What we can do is to support him and the selected players and see what bag of results they have for the country going into the Afcon," Kasaya told Goal.

"I have watched clips of the team in training sessions and I also watched the two friendly matches and can confidently say that I can see improvements."

last featured in the continent's biennial tournament in 2004 under Jacob Mulee.

"Remember that it has been a long journey we have witnessed since the very last time we appeared in the Afcon. So, we should celebrate the achievement and rally behind the players. Let us criticise but also know that we can positively criticise," he explains.

"Players too read a lot and see what Kenyans say about them and that can demoralise them even before the Afcon starts. Please let Kenyans support the team and the coach for goodness sake."

The former AFC , , , and goalkeeper also defended Patrick Matasi after the late howler that allowed the Democratic Republic of Congo equalize in an international friendly in Madrid, .

"Matasi did not commit a goalkeeping blunder. I saw the free kick and it was too close to him and the taker sliced it in between the wall, making it difficult for any goalkeeper to deal with that kind of a situation," Kasaya added.

"He is our number one goalkeeper and deserves support too."

Kenya will face , and in Group C at the 30 June Stadium in Cairo.