Afcon: It does not mean I will always be saving penalties for Harambee Stars, says Patrick Matasi

The former Posta Rangers custodian speaks on his two penalties saves during Harambee Stars recent friendlies ahead of the Afcon

Kenyan keeper Patrick Matasi says fans should not bank on him to save penalties for Harambee Stars.

Despite saving two penalties for against Madagascar and DR Congo in friendly matches, the Saint George custodian insists that the creativity of the penalty taker will always determine whether he will save it or not.

“It will all depend on how I am prepared but in a real sense, other penalties can go in, so Kenyans should stop having hopes that I will always save penalties for the team,” Matasi told reporters in .

“A penalty is how you normally prepare, when I was at Posta I used to practice with coach Zedekiah Otieno, and he used to tell me to do this and that and if you look against Madagascar for example, I did what he always told me, but against DR Congo I did what I thought after studying the taker.

“During penalty taking, a keeper is not under pressure but the taker, but it does not mean if there is a penalty against Kenya I will always save, no…that is not the case.

“Kenyans know that I saved two consecutive penalties in recent friendly matches but they should not have hope that I will always be saving penalties if we concede.”

On the finals that kicks off on Friday in , Matasi said, “We have had good performances as a team and I guess if we carry the form to the competition when we face on Sunday, then we will get a positive result.

“We must always aim to win the opening match because that will decide the destiny of the team in the competition, the opening match is very important for us and we want to treat it like that.”

Kenya jetted into Egypt on Wednesday after a three-week training camp and have been pooled in Group C alongside Algeria, and .

Kenya will face Algeria on June 23 before a clash against neighbours Tanzania four days later, and close group duties with a match against Senegal on July 1.