Afcon: I see Harambee Stars going past the Group stage, says Johanna Omollo

Kenya will play two friendly matches while in Europe before the first Afcon test against Algeria on June 23

Harambee Stars midfielder Johanna Omollo has assured Kenyans that the team will make it past the Group stage at the .

Omollo, who turns out for Belgian club Cercle Brugge, insists that he has never been more impressed with the national team’s preparation for an event and that it will be a shame if the team does not fare well at the tournament, set to kick off on June 21 in .

“To be honest, the ball is in our court now, we have everything that a team needs to do well in such a tournament and we have to do Kenyans proud,” Omollo told Goal in an interview before the team left for , where they will conduct their pre-tournament preparations.

“There is a very strong bonding within this team, better than I have seen before since I started playing for the national team.

“The spirit in the camp is very high and every player is talking about what we can do in to make Kenyans happy. They (players) are scratching their heads with hopes that they don’t disappoint and I can assure you that the spirit in camp looks excellent.

“We are targeting to at least get ourselves past the Group stages, it is very possible because we have seen other nations do it before and why not us? The chance is there, this is our time to make it right and I am confident that the boys will not let Kenyans down.

“This is the stage where players will meet stiff competitors and that gives us the opportunity to show the world how has developed on football matters.”

Kenya arrived safely in Paris on Friday for a 19-day training session at the French Rugby Federation, Marcoussis Cedex.

During this period the side will play two friendly matches, against Madagascar in Paris and the Democratic Republic of Congo in Madrid.

The Madagascar friendly is set for June 7 while the DR Congo match will be played a week later. A number of foreign-based players are expected to join the team later, while in France.

Kenya will make their sixth appearance at the Afcon finals, and in the previous five occasions, their journey have always ended in the group stage.