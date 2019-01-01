Afcon: I did not deserve to make Harambee Stars squad - Kenneth Muguna

The team is expected to train in France for three weeks before leaving for Egypt for the June-July finals

midfielder Kenneth Muguna has admitted that he did not do enough to secure his position in the -bound Harambee Stars squad.

Kenyan coach Sebastien Migne on Tuesday named a 26-man provisional squad to start preparations for the tournament to be held in , but the K’Ogalo midfielder was overlooked.

However, he was named in the provisional squad for the Chan tournament and to Muguna, that is where he belongs.

“To be honest I do not deserve to be in the Afcon squad, it has been a competitive season and all I can say is that those called to Harambee Stars ahead of me deserve it," Muguna told Goal in an interview.

"They have worked harder and won their place in the team, actually, if I was a coach, I could have selected the same team.

“I feel happy and contented to be in the Chan squad, and I want to fully concentrate on it, I deserve to be there. It has been a tough season and the competition has been stiff in all departments.

“I have hope and belief in the selected players, and I know they will definitely make us proud.”

Harambee Stars are scheduled to depart for Paris on May 31, where they are set to pitch camp for three weeks before they proceed to Cairo on June 19.

have been drawn in Group C at the Africa Cup of Nations, which kicks off on June 21.

The Harambee Stars will begin their Afcon campaign against , before meeting and as they look to reach the knockout stages.