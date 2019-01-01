Afcon: Homeboyz striker Allan Wanga wishes Harambee Stars all the best despite snub

The former Sofapaka forward has not been included despite his fine form in the KPL, where he has scored 18 goals so far

Kakamega striker Allan Wanga has wished Harambee Stars well as they embark on the journey to feature at the .

The Kenyan Premier League ( ) top scorer was among the three players left behind as coach Sebastien Migne named his final squad of 27 players which will proceed to camp in , before heading to for the tournament.

The others left behind are goalkeeper Brian Bwire and AFC midfielder Wyvonne Isuza.

Wanga, whom many Kenyans expected to make the squad after scoring 18 goals for Homeboyz and helped the side finish seventh on the KPL table, has now taken to Instagram to wish the team well in .

While explaining his omission from the squad, coach Migne said that the player did not impress in training for the last 10 days.

“The last 10 days we have been in training, Allan [Wanga] just dropped off his form and was not impressive. He did not show me the reason why he deserves to be in the squad compared to John Avire of , who showed tremendous skills and form,” Oktay told Goal in an interview.

“I was using the training at Kasarani to gauge each and every player and if you showed me that you are ready, then you make my squad. Wanga did not show me that.

“I will also play a different game in Egypt especially against and where we will need someone who can create space and it is a thing that I was looking at when naming the striking department.”

have been drawn in Group C at the Africa Cup of Nations, which kicks off on June 21.

The Harambee Stars will begin their Afcon campaign against Algeria, before meeting and Senegal as they look to reach the knockout stages.

Goalkeepers: Patrick Matasi, John Oyemba and Faruk Shikalo.

Defenders: Abud Omar, Joash Onyango, Joseph Okumu, Musa Mohammed, David Owino, Bernard Ochieng, Brian Mandela, Philemon Otieno, Eric Ouma.

Midfielders: Victor Wanyama, Anthony Akumu, Ismael Gonzalez, Ayub Timbe, Francis Kahata, Ovella Ochieng, Dennis Odhiambo, Eric Johanna, Paul Were, Cliffton Miheso, and Johanna Omollo.

Forwards: John Avire, Masud Juma, Christopher Mbamba and Michael Olunga.