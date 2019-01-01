Afcon has already started, let’s rally behind Harambee Stars, says Nick Mwendwa

The FKF boss also reveals that the team's replica jerseys for fans to purchase will arrive in the next few days

Football Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa has challenged critics of the Harambee Stars to put aside their differences and support the team, as they head to the .

Speaking after coach Sebastien Migne named a 27-man squad which will proceed to for a three-week training camp, ahead of the tournament to be held in , Mwendwa said that they have done everything as required for the team and all they need now is positive results.

“For us, the Afcon tournament has just started and lets now get behind the boys and let us show that we can do it with the support to the team,” Mwendwa told Goal.

“It doesn’t matter whom we play against but we must do our best to get past the group stages for the first time in history. I know we can do a good job and despite the naysayers’, we want to prove people wrong.

“It is not the time for criticism now, it is time for all of us to pull together and support the team. We will take criticism when positive and ignore when negative because now we are in a stage where we need the support of everyone for the team.”

Mwendwa further thanked the Kenyan government through President Uhuru Kenyatta, and Sports CS Mohammed Amina for the support they have accorded the team ahead of the tournament.

“We have done the job and I am happy that the team is now ready to go conquer Africa. We met President Kenyatta at State House today (Thursday) and he has promised to come to watch one of our matches in ,” Mwendwa continued.

“The boys have also received all their allowances and the new kit for the tournament from Macron will be delivered by the end of today and in a few weeks we will have the replicas as well for the fans to purchase at Sh3, 500 each.”

Mwendwa also confirmed that the two friendly matches against Madagascar and DR Congo are on and will be played on June 7 and 15, respectively.

Kenya have been drawn in Group C at the Africa Cup of Nations, which kicks off on June 21.

The Harambee Stars will begin their Afcon campaign against , before meeting and as they look to reach the knockout stages.