Afcon: Harambee Stars will surprise many in Egypt - Paul Were

Kenya will face Madagascar on Friday night in preparations for the competition that will kick off on June 21 in Egypt

Harambee Stars winger Paul Were says the national team is ready to surprise many by reaching the latter stages of the finals.

is in Group C alongside , , and and will be aiming at getting enough positive results so that they can progress to the knock-out phase of the tournament for the first time in six attempts.

Were says the team is ready for the challenge and believes there is enough quality in the side to do so.

“I personally want to achieve something with the team, we have a target already. If we reach the quarter-finals of the competition, we can go a step higher to the semi-finals,” Were told reporters in the team’s hideout in Paris, on Thursday.

“In football, nothing is impossible, we have a good team and every department has competitive players.

“We all know it will be tough playing against Algeria, Senegal, and Tanzania; they are good teams and we cannot underrate them, we just have to prepare well and take one game at a time. I know we will do well and surprise a lot of people.

“Kenyans have faith in us, and we do not want to disappoint them, we will make them proud, yes we can!”

The winger has also lauded the Football Kenya Federation for the organisation, which has seen the team have smooth preparation for the competition.

"Everything is amazing and everyone in the camp is happy,” Were continued.

“The level of professionalism has gone a notch higher as compared to the past and we have to give the federation thumbs up. Allowances are on time same as training facilities. We are also enjoying a perfect camp here in France, we want to perform in .”

Kenya will start her campaign against Algeria on June 23 at the June 30 Stadium in Cairo.