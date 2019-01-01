Afcon: Harambee Stars’ replica jersey to retail at Sh3, 500, says Nick Mwendwa

The team is expected to train in France for three weeks before leaving for Egypt for the June - July finals

Harambee Stars' fans will have to part with Sh3, 500 to purchase a replica jersey ahead of the finals.

According to Football Federation (FKF) President Nick Mwendwa, the replica jersey for the tournament to be held in from June 21, will arrive in the country in the next few days.

“We have done everything in regards to the replica jersey for the fans and we should have them in the country from the next few days,” Mwendwa told Goal in an interview.

‘The new replica jersey will retail at Sh3, 500 while the old jersey will go for Sh2, 500. But first to arrive will be the main jersey for the team that we expect in Kenya latest on Friday.

“As you know, Macron are our shirt providers and we are confident that the team will have the new kit before they board the flight to to embark on preparations for the tournament.”

Mwendwa has also maintained that the team is ready to silence the critics who have openly castigated the selection of the 27-man squad that will head for Paris for a three-week training camp before proceeding to Cairo for the tournament.

“It doesn’t matter whom we play against but we must do our best to get past the group stages for the first time in history. I know we can do a good job and despite the naysayers’, we want to prove people wrong.

“It is not the time for criticism now, it is time for all of us to pull together and support the team. We will take criticism when positive and ignore when negative because now we are in a stage where we need the support of everyone."

Mwendwa also confirmed that the two friendly matches against Madagascar and DR Congo are on and will be played on June 7 and 15, respectively.

Kenya have been drawn in Group C at the Africa Cup of Nations, which kicks off on June 21.

The Harambee Stars will begin their Afcon campaign against , before meeting and as they look to reach the knockout stages.