Omar: Migne is preparing Harambee Stars physically and psychologically

Harambee Stars have already played their first Afcon preparation match against Madagascar, which they won 1-0 in Paris

Harambee Stars defender Aboud Omar has claimed the team is ready for their toughest (Afcon) campaign.

Omar is part of the contingent which head coach Sebastien Migne has placed his faith on in .

“Training has been very rigorous. The Afcon will not be easy and the coach is preparing us both physically and psychologically for the challenge. We are putting in a lot and hopefully, we will get positive results,” he told the Football Federation in .

Kenya will play the Democratic Republic of Congo on June 15 in the second test match in Madrid and the defender admits he is eager to face the central African nation.

Stars beat the in October 2016 in Kinshasa and in March 2017 at Kenyatta Stadium Machakos and Omar feels they will register a third victory during the friendly match.

Article continues below

"We beat them away and they didn’t believe it. They came home and we beat them again. I don’t think it was a fluke. Saturday’s match will be revenge. It won’t be easy for us, but it won’t also be easy for them,” concluded Omar.

After the friendly in , Kenya will jet out to on June 19 and wait until June 23 to open the campaign against . and will follow thereafter in Group C.

This is Kenya's sixth appearance in the continents biennial tournament.