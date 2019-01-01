Afcon: Allan Wanga would cherish inclusion in Harambee Stars squad

Kenya head coach Sebastian Migne is expected to name the provisional squad on Tuesday and Wanga hopes to have his name in the list

Kakamega striker Allan Wanga has admitted that he is working very hard at his game in the hope of making the Harambee Stars Afcon squad.

Wanga last played for the national team in the home match against Ethiopia in October 2018 - which won the tie 3-0 - and hopes to get the nod from coach Sebastian Migne when he announces his squad for the June-July continental showpiece in .

“Like any other player I hope to get that slot and represent Kenya in Afcon but it is all upon the coach to pick the best players to participate in those finals,” Wanga told Goal.

“Everyone is hoping to get that chance so as to fulfil their dreams.

"It has been a while since Kenya played in Afcon and every player now especially in our league is hoping to catch the coach’s eye, but we have to work hard and hope for the best."

The former striker added that he has been impressed by the French tactician’s personality and the way he interacts with each squad member.

“Migne is a coach that values a good relationship with his players," Wanga continued.

" After he saw me play against Tusker, he called to say that he wanted to work with me and that really motivated me.

“Every other time in the training camp I always push myself hard so that I do not betray the trust the coach has in me."

Wanga has scored 17 Kenyan Premier League goals so far this season and is the leader on the top scorers’ chart.

The Harambee Stars have been drawn in Group C at the 2019 finals alongside East African neighbours , and .