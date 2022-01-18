Afcon 2021: Zimbabwe vs Guinea Preview - Kick-off time, TV channel, squad news

Zimbabwe will look to end a disappointing 2021 Africa Cup of Nations campaign with a win when they face off with Guinea in Yaounde, Cameroon on Tuesday.



The Warriors' ambitions of reaching the knockout phase ended after they succumbed to a 2-1 defeat to their Southern African rivals, Malawi in their second Group B match on Friday.



A win over the National Elephants would see Zimbabwe, who are placed fourth on the group standings, record just their third win in the Afcon finals from 15 matches and also bow out of the tournament on a winning note.



The Warriors will be up against a Guinea side that needs a victory in order to book their spot in the Last 16 having held one of this year's tournament favourites, Senegal to a 0-0 draw on Friday.



The National Elephants are only placed at the top of the group standings in alphabetical order as they have a similar record to second-placed Senegal. Both teams have accumulated four points, scored once and kept two clean sheets.



A draw against Zimbabwe could also be enough to earn Guinea a spot in the knockout phase as one of the four best third-placed teams.

Game Zimbabwe vs Guinea Date Tuesday, January 18 Time 18:00 CAT

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App https://www.showmax.com/eng/welcome/za SuperSport TV's PSL channel 202/SuperSport TV's Variety 3 channel 208 Sky Go App Sky Sports Premier League and Football

Squads & Team News



Zimbabwe could be without Alec Mudimu with the Georgia-based central defender having missed the team's training sessions due to an unknown illness.



While Ishmael Wadi, who scored the Southern African giants' consolation goal against Malawi, has been nursing an ankle sprain and the Warriors medical team has been sweating over the JDR Stars striker's fitness ahead of their final group match.



If Wadi is deemed not match fit, Norman Mapeza, the Zimbabwe head coach, will pin the Warriors' hopes of claiming a win over Guinea on experienced forwards Knowledge Musona and Tino Kadewere.

Meanwhile, Guinea have been boosted by the availability of Pa Momodou Konate with the Botev Plovdiv left-back having tested negative for Covid-19.

However, Guinea Football Federation has announced that Morgan Guilavogui has tested positive for the coronavirus and the Paris FC midfielder is expected to miss the match against Zimbabwe.

Article continues below

The National Elephants head coach Kaba Diawara will once again look to in-form midfielder Naby Keita with the Liverpool star having picked up two Man of the Match awards from their games against Malawi and Senegal.

Match Preview

This will be the 12th match between Zimbabwe and Guinea since their first meeting in May 1993.



The National Elephants have the upper hand in this rivalry having recorded five wins compared to the Warriors' two victories, while four games ended in draws.



The last match between the two teams was in September 2016 and it was a 2017 Afcon qualifier.



Guinea emerged 1-0 winners over Zimbabwe at Stade du 28 Septembre in Conakry.