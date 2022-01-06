Afcon 2021: Tia reveals Sudan’s weapons ahead of Egypt, Nigeria & Guinea-Bissau showdowns

Sudan coach Burhan Tia has stated their weapons at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations will be their ambition, spirit and motivation.

The 1970 Afcon winners have been paired against Nigeria, Egypt and Guinea-Bissau in Group D, with their first game fixed for Tuesday against the Djurtus at Roumde Adjia Stadium.

Tia was appointed as Sudan's interim coach for the tournament in Cameroon following the dismissal of French coach Hubert Velud in December.

He has now warned their rivals not to underrate them as they gun for a second title in the biennial showpiece, though he admits he has a ‘young’ squad at his disposal.

“Our team is young, and we are building for the future. The spirit, ambition and motivation will be our strong weapons in the tournament,” Tia told Caf’s website.

“There is nothing impossible in football. The group might be strong, but with good preparations and concentration, we will be able to make it to the knockout stage.

“We need to prove a point that we have developed and belong to the top group since we have won the Afcon trophy before.”

Ahead of their opening fixture in Garoua, Sudan - who opened their training camp in Yaounde – faced Afcon-bound Ethiopia in an international friendly game that ended in a 3-2 defeat on December 30.

They recently battled Zimbabwe in another encounter that ended in a goalless draw.