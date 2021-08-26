Afcon 2021: ‘Talk is cheap’ – Gyan runs the rule over Ghana’s Afcon title ambitions

The veteran striker shares his thoughts on the Black Stars’ hopes of conquering Africa in Cameroon

Ghana football icon Asamoah Gyan believes the nation must not be obsessed with the title heading into the Africa Cup of Nations tournament.

The Black Stars are set to make another attempt for potential first success in 40 years at the January 9 – February 6 championship in Cameroon.

In the first round, Ghana have peen pitched against Morocco, Gabon and Comoros in the group stage.

“Talk is cheap. It is easy for me to say Ghana will win but do we have the tools? I have seen a lot of good players who have never tasted the tournament before. That is why I will say let us qualify from the group first and then analyse the team and see whether we can win or not,” Gyan told TV3.

Gyan has so far appeared at seven Afcon tournaments, helping Ghana to the final at Angola 2010 and Equatorial Guinea in 2015.

With the exception of the last gathering in Egypt where the Black Stars suffered a Round of 16 exit, the 35-year-old made at least the semi-finals in all his other outings.

“I feel like I did my best. In football, anything can happen. I have been closer to it on so many occasions; I went to the final two times,” said the former Sunderland, Udinese and Stade Rennes striker.

“2015 was our chance but we blew it away but I always believe in destiny. I did what I had to do to make sure Ghana wins it.

Article continues below

“There might be surprises, anything can happen. I may not be up now but you might see me in January who knows. Personally, I am satisfied with what I have done. People may disagree but for those who understand football, they know.

“Not winning it [Afcon] until now is a bit frustrating. I always ask myself why because I was in a generation that could have won the Africa Cup easily but sometimes I also tell myself that if I could not win it, somebody in my genes can win it.”

Gyan is Ghana’s all-time top scorer and most capped player, with 51 goals in 109 international outings.