Afcon 2021: 'Senegal were not perfect' - Aliou Cisse after Guinea stalemate

Senegal head coach Aliou Cisse has conceded that his side was not perfect against Guinea in their second Africa Cup of Nations engagement on Friday in Bafoussam.

Cisse said they were not particularly strong in the second half as compared to how they played in the first one, as the two nations went on to register a 0-0 stalemate.

The tactician, however, promised to build on the draw going into their match against Malawi.

"I am satisfied with the draw today [Friday] against Guinea as we came back stronger in the second half, unlike the first half where we were not perfect," Cisse said as quoted by CafOnline.

"Guinea played a perfect game and we have to commend them, but now we go back and work to ensure we get three points from our next opponents Malawi.

"The competition has good teams and even though many people expect us to win all games, our ambitions remain the same and we want to build from the draw."

On his part, Guinea head coach Kaba Diawara said they are satisfied with the point gained from the encounter against their West African group rivals.

Guinea had chances that could have given them goals, but in one instance, Senegal's goalkeeper Senyu Dieng did well to save a shot by Morgan Guilavogui six yards out.

"We came to carry the three points, but we are content with the single point as Senegal came back to the second half looking very strong and determined," he said.

"It was a tough match, but I am happy the reconstruction I have been doing for the team paid off considering we played a very formidable side respected in Africa.

"We created dangerous situations and our efficiency was very commendable. Now we go back and prepare for the last game in the group."

Guinea will face Malawi - who defeated Zimbabwe in the other group game on Friday - on January 18 as they conclude their group stage duties at Afcon.

The Teranga Lions, who have four points just like Syli Nationale - will face the Warriors, who are yet to win a game in the tournament.