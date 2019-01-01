Afcon 2021 Qualifying: Kenya are in a very tricky group – Nicholas Musonye

The Kenyan side have been drawn against Egypt, Togo and the Comoro Islands in Group G of Afcon qualifying

Council of East and Central Africa Football Association (Cecafa) chief Nicholas Musonye believes landed in a tough group for the 2021 qualifiers.

The Kenyan side have been drawn against , Togo and the Comoro Islands in Group G, with qualification running from October 7, 2019, until November 2020.

“Truth be told, Kenya are in a tough group and they should start preparations as soon as they can,” Musonye told Goal.

“I have heard people saying the Comoro Islands is the weakest team in the group, no they are the toughest team because most of their players play in with top sides.

“They [Comoro] almost eliminated in the last qualifiers, they were almost going through and should not be underrated. Then we have , who to me could make it from the group as winners.

“Togo is also a strong side and I think Kenya should be ready for the qualifiers. We should stick to a good squad and prepare adequately, otherwise qualifying for a second straight Afcon final will be a pipe dream.”

Kenya participated in the 2019 competition but were eliminated after the Group Stage with losses to eventual finalists and .

The Harambee Stars claimed a 3-2 victory against East African neighbours in the other game.

The 2021 tournament will be held in Cameroon and will also see 24 teams battle for the title.