Afcon 2021 Qualifiers: When is Kenya vs Togo and how can I watch?

All you need to know ahead of the big clash between the Harambee Stars and the Sparrowhawks

The Harambee Stars will turn their focus to a match against Togo in the qualifiers on Monday.

The Kenyan side launched their campaign with a 1-1 draw against in their Group G opener played at Borg El Arab Stadium in Alexandria on Thursday.

Kashiwa Reysol striker Michael Olunga scored the leveller for after had taken the lead in the first half courtesy of Mahmoud Kahraba. Despite losing two first-team players – keeper Patrick Matasi and winger Ayub Timbe to injury – the Kenyan side battled to secure the vital draw away.

Kenya, under coach Francis Kimanzi, will now shift their attention to their first home game this campaign as they host the Sparrowhawks, who suffered 1-0 defeat to Comoros in their opener at home.

Kenya and Togo have only met five times in history, twice in Kenya, once in a neutral venue and twice in Togo. The last time Kenya played against Togo in Nairobi was on February 29, 2012, when they managed to secure a 2-1 win a World Cup qualifying match.

Surprisingly, the winning team was under the current coach Kimanzi but were beaten 1-0 in the return leg played in Lome. In other matches pitting the two sides, Kenya drew 1-1 with Togo in 1972 at home but also managed a huge 3-0 win against the same side in 2002, also at home.

Kenya have never beaten Togo away in Lome, with the two sides having met twice – Togo winning the first match in 2003 2-0 and the second staged in 2012 – 1-0.

Harambee Stars coach Kimanzi will hope Matasi and Timbe are fit enough to start in the fixture. Keeper Ian Otieno, who replaced Matasi against the Pharaohs, looked erratic at times and nearly gifted Egypt a goal.

When is Kenya vs Togo?

The Group G Afcon qualifier will kick-off at 19h00 on Monday, November 18.

What channels can I watch the game on TV?

Date Kick-off Match Channels NOVEMBER 18 19h00 Kenya vs Togo KBC Channel One

Where is the Afcon qualifier?

Kasarani Stadium (Nairobi):

What you need to know about Kasarani Stadium:

The Moi International Sports Centre (abbreviated as M.I.S.C.), is a multi-purpose stadium in Kasarani, Kenya.

It was built in 1987 for the All-Africa Games held in Nairobi. The facilities include a 60,000-seat arena with a running track and a pitch used for football and rugby union, a competition-size swimming pool, an indoor arena, and a 108-bed capacity hotel.

The stadium was closed in January 2010 for renovation works worth Sh900 million and funded by a grant to the Government of Kenya by the Government of . Chinese firm Sheng Li Engineering Construction Company Limited was contracted to conduct the renovations and the stadium was reopened in March 2012 after completion of the renovations.

In April and May 2014, after terror attacks in Nairobi and Mombasa, the main stadium was used as a screening centre as part of 'Operation Usalama Watch' during which thousands of people were rounded up and arrested by the Kenya Police.

The stadium located within the Sports Centre hosted the 2017 World U18 Athletics Championships.

The main arena is used by the Kenya national football team for most of its home games, as well as Kenyan Premier League ( ) sides and F.C.