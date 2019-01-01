Afcon 2021 Qualifiers: When is Egypt vs Kenya and how can I watch?

All you need to know ahead of the big clash between the Pharoahs and Harambee Stars during their Group G opener

The Harambee Stars will open their campaign in the qualifiers when they take on on November 14.

The Kenyan side will be seeking to make it to the Afcon finals for the second time in a row having graced the last edition held in , where they failed to get past the group stage.

In their last Group C tie, the Stars saw their chances of qualifying for the Round of 16 of the continental showpiece dimmed after losing 3-0 to at the 30 June Stadium on July 1.

had opened their campaign in Cairo with a 3-0 defeat against before they recovered to beat East African neighbours 3-2 in a five-goal thriller.

Ahead of the 2021 finals to be held in , Kenya have been drawn in Group G alongside Egypt, Togo, and Comoros. Kenya will face the Pharoahs on November 14 before they return home to face Togo after four days.

Kenya will welcome Comoros for the third round before visiting the island nation a week later for the return leg. In the penultimate round, a home game against Egypt will be played between October 5 and 13, 2020, while the final qualifier will see Kenya travel to Lome for a date with Togo.

When is Egypt vs Kenya?

The Group G Afcon qualifier will kick-off at 19h00 on Thursday, November 14.

What channels can I watch the game on TV?

Date Kick-off Match Channels NOVEMBER 14 19h00 Egypt vs Kenya FKF Facebook page

Where is the Afcon qualifier?

Borg El Arab Stadium (Alexandria):

What you need to know about Borg El Arab Stadium:

The Borg El Arab Stadium, sometimes referred to as El Geish Stadium - Alexandria, is a stadium commissioned in 2005 in the Mediterranean Sea resort of Borg El Arab; 25 km west of Alexandria, Egypt.

It is the largest stadium in Egypt and the second-largest in Africa (after FNB Stadium in Johannesburg) with a capacity of 86,000 and is an all-seater.

It is also the 27th largest stadium in the world and the ninth largest football stadium in the world. It is located on the Cairo-Alexandria desert highway 10 km from Borg El Arab Airport and 15 km from Alexandria's city center. A running track runs around the pitch, and the ground has four large floodlights. Only one stand is covered by a roof.

Article continues below

The stadium is surrounded by a fence which is 3km long, an internal road network its length is 6km, a parking lot which could fit 5000 cars and 200 buses beside an airstrip, there are 136 electronic entrances.

The main cabin is covered by an umbrella that covers 35% of the stadium total area, and it is considered the biggest umbrella in the Middle East. Its length is 200m, its width is 60m and its area is 12,000m2, which is equal to 3 feddans.

The stadium is air-conditioned and includes the clothes chambers, the salons, and entrances. The stadium includes also eight elevators for broadcasters, handicapped, services and important persons.