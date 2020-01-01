Afcon 2021 Qualifiers: Wazito FC's Musa surprised by maiden Harambee Stars call-up

The midfielder is among 16 other players summoned to training ahead of the Afcon qualifier on March 25 in Nairobi

Wazito FC midfielder Brian Musa has revealed his maiden Harambee Stars call-up by head coach Francis Kimanzi came as a surprise.

Musa is among the 16 local-based players for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier against Comoros.

He has been a regular member of the Wazito first team under coach Stewart Hall.

More teams

The midfielder hopes to have an even better time with the club in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) in order to keep his place at the national team.

Musa, AFC ' Collins Shichenje and 's Baraka Badi are among the players who were handed their first national call-ups.

“I am very happy with the call-up but I must admit it came as a surprise to me, I did not expect it. I want to give thanks to God because he made this happen,” Musa told the club's website.

“I also want to thank the national team technical bench led by coach [Francis] Kimanzi for showing faith in me.

“I have always wanted to play for the national team and this is a dream come true. It’s also a big motivation for me because I will have to work even harder at club level to cement my place in the national team.”

Musa and his teammates join the camp for the preparation of Group G's encounter against the Islanders, and the match itself could be postponed due to Coronavirus fears.

The Kenyan government through the Ministry of Health banned conferences and meetings of more than 15 people of international nature for 30 days. This is a precaution towards curbing the spread of the disease which has caused fears worldwide.

will host Comoros at Moi International Sports Complex, at Kasarani on March 25.

Harambee Stars Provisional Squad:

Goalkeepers: Brian Bwire ( ), Robert Mboya ( ).

Article continues below

Defenders: Johnstone Omurwa (Wazito), Collins Shichenje (AFC Leopards), Joash Onyango ( ), Eugene Asike (Tusker), Baraka Badi (KCB), Sammy Mejja (Tusker), Samuel Olwande (Kariobangi Sharks), David Owino ( ).

Midfielders: Kenneth Muguna (Gor Mahia), Michael Mutinda (KCB), Brian Musa (Wazito), Lawrence Juma (Gor Mahia).

Forwards: Elvis Rupia (AFC Leopards), Timothy Otieno (Tusker).