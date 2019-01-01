Afcon 2021 Qualifiers: Ugandan coach McKinstry explains omission of Kateregga and Jamal

The Cranes coach reveals the decision to drop the two players as they embark on preparations for the upcoming matches

Ugandan coach Johnny McKinstry has revealed why he axed Allan Kateregga and Salim Jamal from the provisional squad for the qualifiers.

The Northern Irishman is handling the Cranes for the first time after replacing Sebastien Desabre, who was fired after the 2019 Afcon finals held in .

While naming his team for the upcoming matches against Burkina Faso and Malawi, McKinstry opted to leave out midfielder Kateregga and goalkeeper Jamal, who reportedly were very vocal in the team strike in Cairo in July.

McKinstry offered to steer clear of any talk related to the said strike in but told the Daily Monitor: “I have talked to them all and told them they will help the team in future.

“Being a backup goalkeeper [like Sudan-based Jamal, who has also been cheekily jabbing Fufa on social media] is frustrating because you fly around the world but you don’t get to play.

“I don’t want three foreign-based goalkeepers on my team and will henceforth be the norm. Two foreign-based and one local-based,” he expounded.

McKinstry admitted he hadn’t got enough time to ring the desired changes, which explains why a big percentage of the players he summoned was used by his predecessor Desabre.

“Our preparation time is remarkably short because I will only get time to work with the full squad on Tuesday when we play the following day [against Burkina Faso],” McKinstry continued.

“If I was to make significant changes it wouldn’t be possible with the time available.”

Explaining why only five players from the local league had been called, on top of dropping Krizestom Ntambi and Allan Kayiwa, who played in the recent Ethiopian friendly, the coach highlighted the gulf in class.

Article continues below

“There is a gap between the UPL players and the foreign-based [ones] and when we see what they can offer and the others cannot, then we summon them.

“I could have called more than five but at the moment I will work with those five [Charles Lukwago, Fahad Bayo, Nicholas Kasozi, Halid Lwaliwa, and Allan Okello].”

The Cranes preparations start on November 9 and they will then face Burkina Faso in the first group match on November 13.