Afcon 2021 Qualifiers: Uganda name Mubiru & Mbabazi to assist McKinstry

The two coaches, who guided the Cranes to the Chan finals, have been drafted into the technical bench for the qualifiers

The Federation of Football Association (Fufa) have named Abdallah Mubiru and Livingstone Mbabazi as assistant coaches for Uganda ahead of the 2021 qualifiers.

The duo were confirmed on Wednesday during a press conference in which coach Johnny McKinstry named the squad for the qualifiers against Burkina Faso and Malawi next week.

Acting Fufa president Justus Mugisha revealed the development shortly after the squad was announced.

“According to the time frame and the activities, we have decided to come up with the options for the Cranes backroom staff but they will be working on an interim basis for now,” Mugisha is quoted by Kawowo Sports.

“The essence behind the appointment of the duo on the interim is to make sure the coach can evaluate them and before we make the final choice."

Meanwhile, Fred Kajoba returns to the team as the goalkeeping coach, ex-international Ayub Balyejusa is the equipment manager, Alexander McCarthy is the fitness coach while former Cranes captain Geoffrey Massa is the team coordinator.

Article continues below

The Cranes will face Burkina Faso on November 13 before welcoming the Flames of Malawi four days later.

Uganda Technical staff

Head Coach: Jonathan McKinstry; 1st Assistant Coach: Abdallah Mubiru; 2nd Assistant Coach: Livingstone Mbabazi; Fitness Coach: Alexander McCarthy; Goalkeeping Coach: Fred Kajoba; Equipment Manager: Ayub Balyejusa and Team Coordinator: Geoffrey Massa.