Afcon 2021 Qualifiers: Togo stand no chance against Kenya - Omino

The tactician believes the current spirit in the Stars camp will play a huge role in helping the hosts win next week

Kisumu All-Stars head coach Henry Omino is confident will defeat Togo in their 2021 qualifying match to be played at Kasarani Stadium on Monday.

Harambee Stars surprised many after forcing to a 1-1 draw in Alexandria on Thursday. It was the first time in five outings Harambee Stars have avoided defeat against the Pharaohs in all competitions.

It is for this reason the veteran tactician feels the confidence within the squad is high.

"There is no way Togo will survive Kenya's attacks on Monday, it is a match they are destined to lose," Omino told Goal.

"The draw away against was massive for Harambee Stars, and the confidence within the team is high. With that kind of spirit in the squad, it is difficult to lose considering the fact [Stars] are playing at home.

"At home, Stars have also been doing well against Togo, I do not see any reason why they should fail to win at home on Monday," he added.

Article continues below

The former coach is confident Kenya will make it to in 2021.

"In Group G, the only obstacle is Egypt. Togo and Comoros are not that tough so I strongly believe Kenya will qualify for Afcon, it is bound to happen," Omino concluded.

The match between Kenya and Togo will be played from 7.00 pm EAT.