Afcon 2021 Qualifiers: Tanzania's still ''perfect'' without Nyoni - Ndayiragije

The Burundian coach assures Taifa Stars fans they have a good replacement for the Simba SC defender as they get ready for their second match

Tanzanian coach Etienne Ndayiragije has assured fans he will get a good replacement for defender Erasto Nyoni when they face Libya in an qualifier on Tuesday.

Nyoni picked up an injury during their match against Equatorial Guinea and has been ruled out of their second Group J match to be held in Monastir, .

Ndayiragije says they will be able to find a good replacement for Nyoni, whose partnership with Kevin Yondani and Bakari Mwamnyeto has been bearing tangible fruits for the national team.

Asked who will be Nyoni's replacement, Ndayiragije insisted he has good players who will execute the defensive responsibilities.

“It’s true that we will miss the services of Nyoni but we have depth in this squad such that others will emerge to fill his void,” Ndayiragije is quoted by Daily News.

“The team is perfect and as I speak, players are on the field practising for the important match which is ahead of us."

Stars go into the match with a positive mentality after winning 2-1 in their first Group J match against Equatorial Guinea at National Stadium in Dar es Salaam last Friday, which gave them a solid start in this year’s qualifiers.

Taifa Stars are eyeing to qualify for the third time in the lucrative continental showpiece after making it to the 1980 finals held in and the 2019 finals staged in .