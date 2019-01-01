Afcon 2021 Qualifiers: Tanzania knows nothing about Equatorial Guinea – Samatta

The Belgium-based striker admits he knows very little about their opponents in the upcoming Group J opener set for Friday

skipper Mbwana Samatta has challenged his teammates to produce a winning mentality when they face Equatorial Guinea in the qualifiers.

Taifa Stars will open their campaign in Group J against Equatorial Guinea on Friday with a ticket at stake for the finals to be staged in .

Entry charges for the upcoming match have been reduced to enable many more fans to fill the 60,000 National Stadium to capacity and back up the national team.

Samatta who was accompanied by his striking partner Simon Msuva stated winning the opening game will be a good start in the qualification campaign.

“I believe we are going to have good preparation prior to the forthcoming big match, bearing in mind that all expectations from Tanzanians are to see us winning the game,” Samatta is quoted by Daily News.

Additionally, the captain revealed doing well on Friday will help erase the bad memories which Stars experienced during the past 2019 Afcon qualification mission in which they posted a scoreless draw in their opening encounter against Lesotho.

However, Samatta who plays for side KRC admitted he hardly knew anything about their opponents - Equatorial Guinea - but was quick to say Stars’ technical bench must have known them better.

“To say the truth, I cannot say much concerning them because I know nothing, [not] even a single player who plays for them. It will be my first time to face them,” Samatta continued.

After facing Equatorial Guinea, Tanzania will travel to play Libya in their second group match.