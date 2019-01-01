Afcon 2021 Qualifiers: Samatta returns for Tanzania as keeper Manula axed

The Belgium-based striker has been named in the provisional squad of 27-players for the upcoming Afcon qualifying matches

Tanzanian striker Mbwana Samatta has been recalled to the Taifa Stars squad to face Equatorial Guinea in the qualifier on November 15.

Samatta, who turns out for KRC in , missed the team’s friendly against Rwanda but has now been named in the provisional squad for the first leg match set to be played at National Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

Samatta scored an equalizer for Genk when his team lost 2-1 to in the earlier this week, when he drove to the front post and powered home a corner to punish Liverpool, who had a loss of concentration.

Samatta is one of the key players named in the 27-member squad announced on Thursday by Coach Etienne Ndayiragije.

Other nations pooled in Group L besides and Equatorial are and Libya. The same squad, according to Ndayiragije, will face Libya on November 19 in Tripoli.

The notable absences in the squad are Simba SC goalkeepers Aishi Manula and Beno Kakokalanya, while the list’s newest entry is shot-stopper David Kissu.

Almost all players who helped Taifa Stars eliminate , Burundi, and Sudan in the Chan and 2022 World Qualifiers have been recalled.

Tanzania squad;

Goalkeepers: Juma Kaseja (KMC), Metacha Mnata (Young Africans) and David Mapigano (Gor Mahia).

Defenders: Salum Kimenya (Tanzania Prisons), Hassan Kessy (Nkana FC/Zambia), Mohammed Hussein (Simba SC), Gardiel Michael (Simba SC), Erasto Nyoni (Simba SC), Bakari Nondo (Coastal Union), Kelvin Yondan (Young Africans) and Dickson Job (Mtibwa Sugar).

Midfielders: Jonas Mkude (Simba SC), Abdulaziz Makame (Young African), Simon Msuva (Difaa El Jadida/ ), Eliuter Mpepo (Buildcon/Zambia), Iddi Suleiman (Azam FC), Salum Abubakar (Azam FC), Muzamil Yassin (Simba SC), Frank Domayo (Azam FC), Farid Mussa (Tenerife/ ), Hassan Dilunga (Simba SC).

Strikers: Kelvin John (free player), Ayoub Lyanga (Coastal Union), Ditram Nchimbi (Polisi Tanzania), Shaaban Iddi (Azam FC), Miraj Athumani (Simba SC) and captain Mbwana Samatta (KRC Genk/Belgium).