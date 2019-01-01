Afcon 2021 Qualifiers: Okumu is not impressed by Kenya's draw against Togo

The Sweden-based defender is unhappy Kenya failed to get a win against the Sparrowhawks in the Group G clash

Harambee Stars defender Joseph Okumu has described ’s draw against Togo in the qualifiers as ‘not one of the best results’ for the team.

The Kenyan side took a deserved lead in the 36th minute through Johanna Omolo whose fierce strike beat the custodian before Hakima Oura-Sama levelled after the break for the Sparrowhawks for a 1-1 draw.

The result came after Kenya had managed to secure another 1-1 draw in Alexandria against in their Group G opener.

“We have shared the spoils with Togo but if you ask me it was not one of the [most] impressive results we would have loved to get,” Okumu, who plays for IF Elfsborg in told Goal.

“We had the best chances to win the game but it never happened, we must now shift focus to our next assignment. We still have the chance to make it from the group and must not give up.”

Okumu’s sentiments were echoed by goalscorer Omollo, who said Kenya deserved to get maximum points from the fixture against Togo.

“We should have killed off the game especially in the first half, we had good chances to score but sometimes football is like that,” Omollo told Goal.

“Getting a point from [Togo] is not easy and looking at the other result, once again dropped points so it means the group is still wide open. Any team can still make it from the group so we need to remain focused and make sure we do our job when we face Comoros next.”

Harambee Stars will now shift their focus to the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup to be held in Kampala, in December.