Afcon 2021 Qualifiers: Nobody will be allowed to jeopardise Kenya's preparations - Mwendwa

The team has encountered numerous financial challenges as they seek to earn a slot in the next edition of the continental finals

Football Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa has affirmed they will not allow anyone to jeopardise their preparations for Afcon 2021 qualifiers.

Kenya will host Togo on Monday after drawing with in the first Group G match but the team's preparations have been bogged down by a tussle between the federation and the ministry of sports.

The Harambee Stars were almost kicked out of their hotel in on Wednesday due to unpaid bills, for which the FKF blamed the government for delaying the release of funds.

“We have been managing this team and we have been told many things in the process. But let me tell you we will not be caught up by people who want us to fail,” Mwendwa told reporters.

“We cannot be arguing for bills which have to be paid and players allowances which have to be settled. For the last four years, we have organised the team properly and we never had a problem.”

The FKF chief also denied the claims they had inflated hotel bills for Harambee Stars' stay in Alexandria.

The government, through the ministry of sports’ Permanent Secretary Ambassador Kirimi Kaberia, initially claimed the money was delayed because FKF did not avail account details of the hotel where Harambee Stars were booked at.

“There are people who have said we have lied [about the actual figure of hotel bills] but the truth is we have not lied to anyone and the records are there for anyone who wants to see them,” Mwendwa added.

Meanwhile, head coach Francis Kimanzi has affirmed the team is focused on the second qualifier, against the Sparrowhawks, at Kasarani.

"What is important is to talk about the match on Monday and I prefer staying positive because even the players are very positive," Kimanzi said.

"Anything which could have gone wrong on the part of the management will not affect how we prepare for the Togo match.

“We have to work for the match on Monday and nothing else.”