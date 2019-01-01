Afcon 2021 Qualifiers: Mistake vs Egypt will make me stronger – Ouma

The Kenyan defender admits to committing a blunder, saying it will make him a better player in future matches for the team

Harambee Stars defender Eric Ouma has admitted he committed a mistake which handed their goal in the qualifiers.

The Kenyan side had battled very well despite losing keeper Patrick Matasi to injury in the fifth minute but gave away the goal in the 38th minute when the former defender’s backpass was intercepted by Mahmoud Kahraba, who powered home past Ian Otieno.

The goal, which came against the run of play, disrupted ’s good show which had seen them miss two clear-cut chances earlier in the half.

But reacting to the mistake, Ouma - who plays for Swedish club Vasalund - claims it will help him to become even stronger in the upcoming matches.

“Mistakes have the power to turn you into something better than you were before,” Ouma wrote on his Facebook page.

The Harambee Stars are due to return home on Saturday at 15:00 and will move straight to camp as they prepare to host Togo in their second Group G match at Kasarani Stadium on Monday.

Kenya and Togo have only met five times in history, twice in Kenya, once in a neutral venue and twice in Togo. The last time Kenya played against Togo in Nairobi was on February 29, 2012, when they managed to secure a 2-1 win a World Cup qualifying match.

Surprisingly, the winning team was under the current coach Kimanzi but were beaten 1-0 in the return leg played in Lome.

In other matches pitting the two sides, Kenya drew 1-1 with Togo in 1972 at home but also managed a huge 3-0 win against the same side in 2002, also at home.

Kenya have never beaten Togo away in Lome, with the two sides having met twice – Togo winning the first match in 2003 2-0 and the second staged in 2012 – 1-0.