Afcon 2021 Qualifiers: Mubiru & Mbabazi are on probation – Fufa’s Mugisha

The local federation reveals what they agreed on with the two assistant coaches as the Cranes hit camp to start preparations

The Federation of Ugandan Football Association (Fufa) have clarified how deputy coaches Abdallah Mubiru and Livingstone Mbabazi are on probation, but could get the job on a permanent basis if they impress.

The two coaches were picked last week to deputise for new coach Johnny McKinstry as start preparations for their 2021 qualifiers.

Fufa boss Justus Mugisha has now shed more light on the matter, saying they will only have the job on a permanent basis if they impress during the qualifiers.

“We are giving time to both to work in six months and assess them,” Mugisha is quoted by Daily Monitor.

“We may also make a final decision and appoint someone outside those if they don’t impress.”

The Cranes are pooled in Group B of the qualifiers alongside Burkina Faso, Seychelles, Malawi, and South Sudan.

Uganda were in the same group with Burkina Faso in the 2017 Nations Cup qualifiers, which saw the Cranes end a four-decade absence from the finals as runners-up. The Cranes lost 1-0 away and drew 0-0 at home.

Meanwhile, the Cranes goalkeeping coach Fred Kajoba has assured keeper Salim Jamal he will be considered for future national team assignments.

Jamal, who turns out for Al-Hilal of Sudan, was overlooked when McKinstry named his provision squad for the upcoming matches against Burkina Faso and Malawi.

“We sat with the coach [Johny McKinstry] and we talked over it,” Kajoba is quoted by Daily Monitor.

“He told me since this isn’t Afcon finals we are going to camp, we need to choose between [Jamal] and Robert [Odongkara.

Article continues below

“Both are good goalkeepers but we have to choose one. They all know they are second best to Denis [Onyango] and that we have to build the home goalkeeper.”

Kajoba widened the goalkeeping scope to include KCCA’s Charles Lukwago, Mathias Kigonya - who is doing well in Zambia - and Ismail Watenga, who has hit the ground running in .

“The goalkeeping department is doing well at the moment. Now I don’t have a club, I’m going to start building more talent, offer coaching clinics to coaches,” Kajoba revealed his next plan of action.