Afcon 2021 Qualifiers: Tanzania lose Mkude for Equatorial Guinea match

Taifa Stars have suffered a huge blow as the Simba SC player has been released from camp

have suffered a blow after midfielder Jonas Mkude left the team’s training camp ahead of their group opener on Friday.

The Taifa Stars player requested to be released from camp so that he can attend to family matters according to a statement released by Tanzania Football Federation (TFF).

According to the statement released on Tuesday by TFF Media and Communication Officer, Clifford Ndimbo, Tanzania coach Etienne Ndayiragije had cleared the Simba midfielder to leave the team’s camp for him to attend family issues.

Meanwhile, striker Simon Msuva believes Taifa Stars are now on the right track to make it big in football circles based on the numerous achievements they are making in competitions.

“I can see we are on the right move. Even before reaching where they are now, they started in a similar way like us,” Msuva is quoted by Daily News.

“The most important thing is to produce many players to cross boundaries and play professional football outside where they will be further exposed and meet new challenges.”

Taifa Stars will begin their Group J campaign with a home game against Equatorial Guinea on Friday before they travel to face Libya after four days.