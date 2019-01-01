Afcon 2021 Qualifiers: Matasi and Timbe doubtful for Kenya vs Togo – Kimanzi

The former Mathare United coach admits he could miss the services of the two players when they face the Hawks on Monday

Harambee Stars are likely to face Togo in their second match of the qualifiers minus key players Patrick Matasi and Ayub Timbe.

The two players started the Group G opener against in Alexandria on Thursday but were pulled out after picking up injuries. Keeper Matasi, who features for St. George in Ethiopia, pulled a thigh strain while Timbe, of Beijing Renhe in , suffered an ankle injury.

Matasi was replaced by Ian Otieno while forward Cliff Nyakeya stepped in for Timbe as managed to secure a 1-1 draw against the Pharaohs with striker Michael Olunga getting the goal.

Ahead of their second match against Togo set for Kasarani Stadium on Monday, coach Kimanzi has admitted the two players could miss the fixture against The Sparrow Hawks.

“I don’t think the two players will be available because the match against Togo is coming too soon for them,” Kimanzi told Goal.

“We only have a few days to face Togo and if you look at the two players, I don’t see them recovering. We will have them in the team and wait for the doctor's advice but I don’t think they will be involved.”

Kimanzi further said he will rectify a few mistakes from the game before they face Togo.

“I want to thank the players for the game they put up against [Egypt] but there were a few mistakes we committed which must be addressed before our next game,” Kimanzi continued.

Kenya and Togo have only met five times in history, twice in Kenya, once in a neutral venue and twice in Togo. The last time Kenya played against Togo in Nairobi was on February 29, 2012, when they managed to secure a 2-1 win a World Cup qualifying match.

Surprisingly, the winning team was under the current coach Kimanzi but were beaten 1-0 in the return leg played in Lome. In other matches pitting the two sides, Kenya drew 1-1 with Togo in 1972 at home but also managed a huge 3-0 win against the same side in 2002, also at home.

Kenya have never beaten Togo away in Lome, with the two sides having met twice – Togo winning the first match in 2003 and the second staged in 2012.