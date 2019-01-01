Afcon 2021 Qualifiers: Makwatta & Matasi return for Harambee Stars

The AFC Leopards striker has been recalled to the national team for the upcoming qualifiers alongside the St. George custodian

AFC striker John Makwatta has been named in the Harambee Stars squad for the upcoming qualifiers.

Kenyan coach Francis Kimanzi has named a provisional squad of 25 players with Makwatta, who is having a good season with his side in the Kenyan Premier League ( ), earning a recall alongside keeper Patrick Matasi, who was overlooked for the friendly against Mozambique.

Other players who missed the friendly against the Os Mambas but have now been handed a recall include Eric Johanna, John Avire, Boniface Muchiri, and Johanna Omollo.

Former FC goalkeeper Farouk Shikalo, who featured in the friendly which lost 1-0, has been dropped alongside midfielder Clifton Miheso.

The Harambee Stars will begin their Afcon qualifying campaign away against 's Pharaohs in November. Kenya, who are in Group G alongside , Togo, and Comoros, will then return to Nairobi to host Togo.

The first and second round of matches will be played back-to-back between November 11 and 19, with the third and fourth round of matches scheduled for August 31-September 8 next year.

Kenya will welcome Comoros in the third round before visiting the island nation a week later for the return leg.

The team will kick-off non-residential training on Tuesday, November 5, in Nairobi. Stars will face Egypt on November 14, in Cairo, and Togo on November 19 at Kasarani.

Goalkeepers: Patrick Matasi (St. George SC, Ethiopia), Timothy Odhiambo ( , Kenya), Ian Otieno (Red Arrows, Zambia).

Article continues below

Defenders: Johnstone Omurwa (Wazito, Kenya), Harun Shakava (Nkana, Zambia), Joash Onyango (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Daniel Sakari ( , Kenya), Hillary Wandera ( , Kenya), Erick Ouma (Vasalunds IF, ), Joseph Okumu (IF Elfsborg, Sweden), Samuel Olwande (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya).

Midfielders: Anthony Akumu (Zesco United, Zambia), Johanna Omollo (Cercle Brugge, ), Kenneth Muguna (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Ayub Timbe (Beijing Renhe, ), Victor Wanyama ( Hotspur, ), Boniface Muchiri (Golden State Arrows, USA), Lawrence Juma (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Cliff Nyakeya (FC Masr, Egypt), Erick Johanna Omondi (IF Brommapojkarma, Sweden), Whyvonne Isuza (AFC Leopards, Kenya).

Forwards; Michael Olunga (Kashiwa Reysol, ), Jesse Were (Zesco United, Zambia), John Avire ( , Kenya), John Mark Makwatta (AFC Leopards, Kenya).